    President Grover Cleveland Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    President Grover Cleveland Wreath Laying Ceremony

    PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Austin Knox 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    A wreath stands presented at the grave of President Grover Cleveland at Princeton Cemetary in Princeton, N.J., March 18, 2024. The Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. host the ceremony annually, to honor President Cleveland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 14:20
    VIRIN: 240318-F-YS647-1192
    Location: PRINCETON, NJ, US
    This work, President Grover Cleveland Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Princeton
    JB MDL
    99th Regional Support Command
    Grover Cleveland

