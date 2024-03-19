Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 14:19 Photo ID: 8299578 VIRIN: 240318-F-YS647-1023 Resolution: 2400x1350 Size: 2.16 MB Location: PRINCETON, NJ, US

Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, President Grover Cleveland Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.