Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst leadership attend the President Grover Cleveland Wreath Laying Ceremony at Princeton Cemetary, Princeton, N.J., March 18, 2024. The Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division hosts the ceremony annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 14:19
|Photo ID:
|8299578
|VIRIN:
|240318-F-YS647-1023
|Resolution:
|2400x1350
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|PRINCETON, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President Grover Cleveland Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
