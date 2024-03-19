Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 24.1 [Image 3 of 4]

    Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 24.1

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Ian Delossantos 

    Navy Warfare Development Center

    Mariners aboard research vessel Bold Horizon recover a launched large displacement unmanned undersea vehicle (LDUUV) in San Diego Bay during Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 24.1, March 05, 2024. IBP 24.1 is a U.S. Pacific Fleet experiment, executed by U.S. 3rd Fleet, operationalizing multi-domain employment of unmanned systems to create fleet warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy photo by Ian Delossantos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 11:30
    Photo ID: 8299248
    VIRIN: 240304-N-CI480-1757
    Resolution: 5954x3969
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 24.1 [Image 4 of 4], by Ian Delossantos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 24.1
    Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 24.1
    Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 24.1
    Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 24.1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACFLT
    Fleet Experimentation Program (FLEX)
    U.S. 3rd Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT