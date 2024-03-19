Mariners aboard research vessel Bold Horizon recover a launched large displacement unmanned undersea vehicle (LDUUV) in San Diego Bay during Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 24.1, March 05, 2024. IBP 24.1 is a U.S. Pacific Fleet experiment, executed by U.S. 3rd Fleet, operationalizing multi-domain employment of unmanned systems to create fleet warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy photo by Ian Delossantos)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 11:30
|Photo ID:
|8299245
|VIRIN:
|240304-N-CI480-7338
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 24.1 [Image 4 of 4], by Ian Delossantos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT