    Green Berets conduct ambush operations with Greek SOF at Trojan Footprint 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    Green Berets conduct ambush operations with Greek SOF at Trojan Footprint 2024

    GREECE

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. David Cordova 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A Green Beret assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) waits for an enemy convoy to drive past during an ambush operation with Greek special operations forces (SOF) near Nea Peramos, Greece, March 13, 2024. Greek SOF and 10th SFG(A) waited for an enemy convoy to occupy a “kill zone” where they then conducted their ambush. Exercise Trojan Footprint is the largest SOF exercise in the European theater, bringing special operations forces from across Europe to build interoperability, lethality and deterrence for the Euro-Atlantic Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Cordova)

    This work, Green Berets conduct ambush operations with Greek SOF at Trojan Footprint 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT David Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

