A Green Beret assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) renders aid to a simulated combat casualty for an ambush operation with Greek special operations forces for Exercise Trojan Footprint 24 near Nea Peramos, Greece, March 13, 2024. The U.S., in collaboration with Allies and partner nations, stands in support of a safe and stable shared security environment by increasing interoperability and building combined partner capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Cordova)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 11:12
|Photo ID:
|8299202
|VIRIN:
|240313-A-UT412-2082
|Resolution:
|2048x2048
|Size:
|704.72 KB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Green Berets conduct ambush operations with Greek SOF at Trojan Footprint 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT David Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
