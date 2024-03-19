Green Berets conduct ambush operations with Greek SOF at Trojan Footprint 2024

A Green Beret assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) renders aid to a simulated combat casualty for an ambush operation with Greek special operations forces for Exercise Trojan Footprint 24 near Nea Peramos, Greece, March 13, 2024. The U.S., in collaboration with Allies and partner nations, stands in support of a safe and stable shared security environment by increasing interoperability and building combined partner capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Cordova)

