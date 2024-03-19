Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GCC gathers at Grissom [Image 1 of 2]

    GCC gathers at Grissom

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Weaver 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Van Thai, 434th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks to members of the Grissom Community Council Feb. 23, 2024. This was the first time most of the GCC members had an opportunity to meet and hear from the new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Josh Weaver)

    This work, GCC gathers at Grissom [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

