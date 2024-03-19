The Grissom Community Council gathered at here for their annual meeting on February 23, 2024.



This council, a civilian non-profit organization, is dedicated to supporting the Airmen and their families at Grissom Air Reserve Base.



"Our relationship with the GCC has remained strong over the years,” said Doug Hays, 434th Air Refueling Wing chief of public affairs. “Their dedication to supporting the men and women at Grissom has never wavered over the years.”



During the event, Col. Van Thai, 434th Air Refueling Wing commander, along with commanders from the 434th Maintenance Group, 434th Operations Group, and 434th Mission Support Group, delivered a 'state of the base' address to GCC members, giving them insight into the base's mission.



“The purpose of holding the general membership meeting on base is to both educate new GCC members, and strengthen the bonds we have with long-standing members,” Hays added.



During the meeting, local businessman and Air Force retiree Tim White was elected as the new GCC president.



White said his primary goal for the group is to increase advocacy at different levels for the base and its organizations while supporting the men and women that make up Grissom ARB.



To do that, said he plans to grow the GCC and provide opportunities to learn more about the missions at the base, so the group is better able to serve the base when needed.



The GCC’s support is often unseen by the base populace as they donate money to Military Family Readiness to help Airmen in need, and at special occasions like Thanksgiving and Christmas.



“The GCC helps with little to no recognition,” Hays said. “They are true stakeholders in our mission and our success.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 08:53 Story ID: 466622 Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GCC gathers at Grissom, by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.