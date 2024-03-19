Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    P-8A On-Spot Engine Repair [Image 3 of 4]

    P-8A On-Spot Engine Repair

    LOSSIEMOUTH, SCT, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    Aviation Machinist Mate 2nd Class Noah McKeehan, a Sailor assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ repairs an engine on a P-8A Poseidon on the flight line at Lossiemouth Air Base, Scotland, Feb. 20, 2024. VP-46 was detached to Lossiemouth Air Base for NATO exercise 2024 Steadfast Defender, which demonstrated NATO’s ability to defend and protect partner and allied territory and interests from any threat. Airmen from the Royal Air Force also flew with Grey Knights as an integration initiative from events held at Joint Exploration and Discussion of Initiatives (JEDI) weeks earlier, which discussed plans to enhance interoperability between NATO’s P-8A Poseidon users. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 08:12
    Photo ID: 8298812
    VIRIN: 240220-N-AN659-2004
    Resolution: 1350x1800
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: LOSSIEMOUTH, SCT, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, P-8A On-Spot Engine Repair [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    P-8A On-Spot Engine Repair
    P-8A On-Spot Engine Repair
    P-8A On-Spot Engine Repair
    P-8A On-Spot Engine Repair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engine
    repair
    aviation machinist mate
    lossiemouth
    P-8A Poseidon
    Patrol Squadron (VP) 46

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT