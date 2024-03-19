P-8A On-Spot Engine Repair

Aviation Machinist Mate 2nd Class Noah McKeehan, a Sailor assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ repairs an engine on a P-8A Poseidon on the flight line at Lossiemouth Air Base, Scotland, Feb. 20, 2024. VP-46 was detached to Lossiemouth Air Base for NATO exercise 2024 Steadfast Defender, which demonstrated NATO’s ability to defend and protect partner and allied territory and interests from any threat. Airmen from the Royal Air Force also flew with Grey Knights as an integration initiative from events held at Joint Exploration and Discussion of Initiatives (JEDI) weeks earlier, which discussed plans to enhance interoperability between NATO’s P-8A Poseidon users. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

