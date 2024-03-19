Guam Guard upgrades to helicopter with cutting-edge tech

The Guam National Guard’s Detachment 2, B Company, 1st Battalion, 376th Aviation Regiment receives a new UH-72 Lakota helicopter at the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport, March 4, 2024. Equipped with newest Mission Equipment Package to enter service with the Army, the new capability will aid the Army National Guard in its homeland security and border patrol missions, while still performing search and rescue and casualty evacuation missions around Guam. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

