The Guam National Guard’s Detachment 2, B Company, 1st Battalion, 376th Aviation Regiment receives a new UH-72 Lakota helicopter at the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport, March 4, 2024. Equipped with newest Mission Equipment Package to enter service with the Army, the new capability will aid the Army National Guard in its homeland security and border patrol missions, while still performing search and rescue and casualty evacuation missions around Guam. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 01:00
|Photo ID:
|8298437
|VIRIN:
|240304-Z-RJ317-1113
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Guard upgrades to helicopter with cutting-edge tech [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT