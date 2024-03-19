Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Guard upgrades to helicopter with cutting-edge tech

    GUAM

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    The Guam National Guard’s Detachment 2, B Company, 1st Battalion, 376th Aviation Regiment receives a new UH-72 Lakota helicopter at the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport, March 4, 2024. Equipped with newest Mission Equipment Package to enter service with the Army, the new capability will aid the Army National Guard in its homeland security and border patrol missions, while still performing search and rescue and casualty evacuation missions around Guam. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

    search and rescue
    Guam
    helicopter
    aviation
    National Guard
    Lakota

