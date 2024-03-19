Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-2 SBCT Sniper range during Cobra Gold 24 [Image 2 of 10]

    2-2 SBCT Sniper range during Cobra Gold 24

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    A Royal Thai Army soldier from 1st Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment looks through a scope during Exercise Cobra Gold 24, March 2, 2024, in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand. During the exercise, the Lancer Brigade will conduct small arms ranges, platoon situational training exercises (STX), squad and platoon-level live fire exercises (LFX), mortar training and evaluation program (MORTEP), field artillery firing tables, and conclude with a final exercise (FINEX). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 7th Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 00:48
    Photo ID: 8298418
    VIRIN: 240302-A-TD292-2002
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 10.83 MB
    Location: LOP BURI, TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2-2 SBCT Sniper range during Cobra Gold 24 [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS

