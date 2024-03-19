2-2 SBCT Sniper range during Cobra Gold 24

A Royal Thai Army soldier from 1st Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment looks through a scope during Exercise Cobra Gold 24, March 2, 2024, in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand. During the exercise, the Lancer Brigade will conduct small arms ranges, platoon situational training exercises (STX), squad and platoon-level live fire exercises (LFX), mortar training and evaluation program (MORTEP), field artillery firing tables, and conclude with a final exercise (FINEX). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 7th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 00:48
|Photo ID:
|8298418
|VIRIN:
|240302-A-TD292-2002
|Resolution:
|6720x3780
|Size:
|10.83 MB
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
