2-2 SBCT Sniper range during Cobra Gold 24

U.S. Army Spc. Ehrich Seibert assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, looks down the sight of sniper rifle during Exercise Cobra Gold 24, March 2, 2024, in Sa Kaeo province, Thailand. During the exercise, the Lancer Brigade will conduct small arms ranges, platoon situational training exercises (STX), squad and platoon-level live fire exercises (LFX), mortar training and evaluation program (MORTEP), field artillery firing tables, and conclude with a final exercise (FINEX). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 7th Infantry Division)

