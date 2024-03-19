Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief of Staff of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4 [Image 8 of 8]

    Chief of Staff of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brahim Douglas 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff of the Army, takes a group shot with U.S. Soldiers assigned to the MCoE Experimental Company, 1st Battalion, 29th Infantry Regiment, 316th Cavalry Brigade, following the human machine integration demonstration at Project Convergence - Capstone 4 at Fort Irwin, Calif., March 18, 2024.

    PC-C4 is an U.S. Army-hosted Joint and Multinational experiment integrating modernization capabilities and formations through persistent experimentation at multiple echelons for the future operating environment.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brahim Douglas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 23:37
    Photo ID: 8298326
    VIRIN: 240318-A-BC333-1368
    Resolution: 6715x4477
    Size: 16.07 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Staff of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Brahim Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief of Staff of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4
    Chief of Staff of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4
    Chief of Staff of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4
    Chief of Staff of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4
    Chief of Staff of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4
    Chief of Staff of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4
    Chief of Staff of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4
    Chief of Staff of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Futures Command
    Project Convergence
    Capstone 4
    ContinuousTransformation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT