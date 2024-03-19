Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff of the Army, takes a group shot with U.S. Soldiers assigned to the MCoE Experimental Company, 1st Battalion, 29th Infantry Regiment, 316th Cavalry Brigade, following the human machine integration demonstration at Project Convergence - Capstone 4 at Fort Irwin, Calif., March 18, 2024.



PC-C4 is an U.S. Army-hosted Joint and Multinational experiment integrating modernization capabilities and formations through persistent experimentation at multiple echelons for the future operating environment.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brahim Douglas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 23:37 Photo ID: 8298326 VIRIN: 240318-A-BC333-1368 Resolution: 6715x4477 Size: 16.07 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 25 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Staff of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Brahim Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.