Chief of Staff of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4

Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff of the Army, takes a group shot with U.S. Soldiers assigned to the MCoE Experimental Company, 1st Battalion, 29th Infantry Regiment, 316th Cavalry Brigade, following the human machine integration demonstration at Project Convergence - Capstone 4 at Fort Irwin, Calif., March 18, 2024.
PC-C4 is an U.S. Army-hosted Joint and Multinational experiment integrating modernization capabilities and formations through persistent experimentation at multiple echelons for the future operating environment.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brahim Douglas)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 23:37
|Photo ID:
|8298326
|VIRIN:
|240318-A-BC333-1368
|Resolution:
|6715x4477
|Size:
|16.07 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|0
