Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff of the Army, presents coins of excellence to U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to MCoE Experimental Company, 1st Battalion, 29th Infantry Regiment, 316th Cavalry Brigade during a human machine integration demonstration during Project Convergence - Capstone 4 at Fort Irwin, Calif., March 18, 2024. Gen. George presented each member of the Fort Moore, Ga., based unit a coin and thanked them for their service and commitment.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brahim Douglas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 23:50 Photo ID: 8298312 VIRIN: 240318-A-BC333-1323 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 12.24 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Staff of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Brahim Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.