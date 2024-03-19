Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Staff of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4 [Image 6 of 8]

    Chief of Staff of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brahim Douglas 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff of the Army, presents coins of excellence to U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to MCoE Experimental Company, 1st Battalion, 29th Infantry Regiment, 316th Cavalry Brigade during a human machine integration demonstration during Project Convergence - Capstone 4 at Fort Irwin, Calif., March 18, 2024. Gen. George presented each member of the Fort Moore, Ga., based unit a coin and thanked them for their service and commitment.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brahim Douglas)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 23:50
    Photo ID: 8298312
    VIRIN: 240318-A-BC333-1323
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 12.24 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Staff of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Brahim Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Futures Command
    Project Convergence
    Capstone 4
    ContinuousTransformation

