Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff of the Army, presents coins of excellence to U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to MCoE Experimental Company, 1st Battalion, 29th Infantry Regiment, 316th Cavalry Brigade during a human machine integration demonstration during Project Convergence - Capstone 4 at Fort Irwin, Calif., March 18, 2024. Gen. George presented each member of the Fort Moore, Ga., based unit a coin and thanked them for their service and commitment.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brahim Douglas)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 23:50
|Photo ID:
|8298312
|VIRIN:
|240318-A-BC333-1323
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
This work, Chief of Staff of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Brahim Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
