    2024 Information Professional (IP) Symposium [Image 5 of 6]

    2024 Information Professional (IP) Symposium

    NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet

    NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (February 12, 2024) Capt. Brett O’Donovan, commanding officer of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Master Station Atlantic, speaks to a panel at the 2024 Information Professional (IP) Symposium at Naval Base Point Loma, February 12, 2024. The symposium enables attendees to imagine the future of warfighting and increase their technical and tactical capabilities in the IP world through making connections, mentorship and training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)

    Information Professional Symposium

