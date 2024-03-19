NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (February 12, 2024) Capt. Brett O’Donovan, commanding officer of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Master Station Atlantic, speaks to a panel at the 2024 Information Professional (IP) Symposium at Naval Base Point Loma, February 12, 2024. The symposium enables attendees to imagine the future of warfighting and increase their technical and tactical capabilities in the IP world through making connections, mentorship and training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)

