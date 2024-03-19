Navy Leaders Discuss the Importance of the Information Professional Community

SAN DIEGO - U.S. Navy Information Professional (IP) officers gathered at the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific’s Information Professionals Symposium to collaborate, strengthen community relationships, and sustain overall readiness for the fight today, tomorrow and into the future, Feb. 12, 2024.



The event, organized by Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station San Diego on behalf of U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Susan BryerJoyner, deputy director for Command, Control, Communications, and Computer/Cyber Systems for the Joint Staff J-6, welcomed several guest speakers who presented their views on the vital role of the IP community and their impactful contributions to the fleet and Joint Force.



BryerJoyner virtually kicked off the second annual IP symposium by welcoming attendees and acknowledging the strength of the IP community realized through relationship building.



“We are in the fight now. Superiority in the electromagnetic spectrum and assured command and control set the foundation for success and oversees conflicts today, but we cannot be complacent,” she emphasized. “The scope, scale and speed of the future fight will be very different. It remains an operational imperative to master the technology, tactics, techniques, procedures and doctrine necessary to deliver assured command and control across all of our warfighting domains.”

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Tracy Hines, U.S. Space Command deputy director of global space operations, discussed future billet opportunities for the IP community, to include leadership roles within the White House Communications Agency becoming available later this year.



Hines also spoke about the support generated by the IP network to aid in the stand-up of the Maritime Cyber Warfare and Maritime Space officer communities, a topic that Vice Adm. Craig Clapperton, Commander, Feet Cyber Command / Joint Force Headquarters, Cyber / Navy Space Command / TENTH Fleet, echoed.



Clapperton discussed the significance of junior officers and emphasized the need for developing subject matter experts, who are required to solve complex problems in order to achieve information superiority. He elaborated that community experts will need to work together in our relentless pursuit in achieving the decision advantage.



“You cannot win wars with just space, cyber, or communications,” said Clapperton. “We will need all of our Navy’s capabilities combined if we are to win a future war with our adversary; integrated synchronized non-kinetic effects and knowing the enemy’s kill chain. Treat your command like a warfighting platform.”



Capt. Brian Braswell, who serves as the commander of the Naval Information Warfighting Development Center and was recently selected for promotion to Rear Adm., reiterated the importance of training, and encouraged the best and brightest IP professionals to consider becoming warfare tactics instructors to foster decisive leadership, innovative talent, and become tactically adept experts that the community needs.

Events like the Information Professional symposium serve as a forum to encourage dialogue between junior and senior members of the officer community to share their experiences in an effort to promote increased opportunities for professional development.



Information Professionals (IPs) are the Navy's Cyberspace Defensive Operations and Communications Officers with subject matter expertise in networks, computer systems, satellite communications, cyber defense, information and knowledge management, and Command and Control. IPs apply their expertise in support of maritime operations ranging from coordination with allies, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, defense of the Nation against terrorism, and combat operations. IP officers translate the requirements of combat forces into capabilities that effectively employ command and control at the tactical, operational and strategic levels of war under all conditions. The community is responsible for the maintenance, operation and development of cutting-edge cyberspace systems as well as global telecommunications and space systems that have been designed to operate under the most adverse conditions, from the deep ocean environment to outer space.

