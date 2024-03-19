Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-82 GSAB Maintainers [Image 4 of 4]

    3-82 GSAB Maintainers

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Maintainers assigned to 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, pose with a CH-47 Chinook on March 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 11:24
    VIRIN: 240314-A-HK139-7120
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 3-82 GSAB Maintainers [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chinook
    CH-47
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Maintainers
    82CAB-82ABN

