Maintainers assigned to 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, pose with a CH-47 Chinook on March 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 11:24
|Photo ID:
|8296569
|VIRIN:
|240314-A-HK139-7120
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-82 GSAB Maintainers [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
