    Royal Thai Army Rangers conduct hoist training on UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 [Image 2 of 2]

    Royal Thai Army Rangers conduct hoist training on UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.14.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. William Knight 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers from the 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion and Royal Thai Army Ranger Battalion conduct hoist training during Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 in Lopburi, Thailand, March 15th. Regular exercises and engagements with allies are instrumental in cultivating increasing emergency preparedness, and enhancing multi-lateral response capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. William Knight) // RELEASED

