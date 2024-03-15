U.S. Army soldiers from the 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion and Royal Thai Army Ranger Battalion conduct hoist training during Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 in Lopburi, Thailand, March 15th. Regular exercises and engagements with allies are instrumental in cultivating increasing emergency preparedness, and enhancing multi-lateral response capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. William Knight) // RELEASED
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 03:43
|Photo ID:
|8296075
|VIRIN:
|240315-A-SF606-1077
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.71 MB
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Thai Army Rangers conduct hoist training on UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by 1SG William Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
