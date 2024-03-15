Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Thai Army Rangers conduct hoist training on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 [Image 1 of 2]

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.14.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. William Knight 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers from the 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion conduct a safety briefing prior to hoist operations with the Royal Thai Army Rangers as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024. Combined training scenarios allow both nations to test interoperability and their ability to execute complex missions. HG24 conducts multi-national events, which are vital to maintaining the readiness and interoperability of security forces across the region. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. William Knight) // RELEASED

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 03:45
    Photo ID: 8296074
    VIRIN: 240315-A-SF606-1032
    Resolution: 6087x4221
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: LOP BURI, TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    366h MPAD
    1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion
    Hanuman Guardian
    Royal Thai Army Rangers, Denver, Colorado

