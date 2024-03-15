Royal Thai Army Rangers conduct hoist training on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024

U.S. Army soldiers from the 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion conduct a safety briefing prior to hoist operations with the Royal Thai Army Rangers as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024. Combined training scenarios allow both nations to test interoperability and their ability to execute complex missions. HG24 conducts multi-national events, which are vital to maintaining the readiness and interoperability of security forces across the region. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. William Knight) // RELEASED

