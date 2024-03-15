Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cultural Resources site visit at NWS Yorktown [Image 12 of 21]

    Cultural Resources site visit at NWS Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (March 15, 2024) Mike Makin, NAVFACSYSCOM MIDLANT Archaeologist and Cultural Resources Program Manager onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown provides an overview of the some of the historic sites and culturally significant locations onboard the installation for staff members assigned to the installation’s Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC). The brief overview allowed an opportunity to see some of the locations onboard the installation and fostered an understanding of the installation for FFSC staff members. NWS Yorktown’s FFSC is part of the larger Fleet & Family Support Program (FFSP), which promotes self-reliance and resiliency to strengthen the military and its family members, supports mission readiness, assists commanders in planning for and responding to family readiness needs, and facilitates building a strong community network of services. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 20:49
    Photo ID: 8295684
    VIRIN: 240315-N-TG517-1310
    Resolution: 2237x1094
    Size: 419.16 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cultural Resources site visit at NWS Yorktown [Image 21 of 21], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Cultural Resources

