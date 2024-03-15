Cultural Resources site visit at NWS Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (March 15, 2024) Mike Makin, NAVFACSYSCOM MIDLANT Archaeologist and Cultural Resources Program Manager onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown provides an overview of the some of the historic sites and culturally significant locations onboard the installation for staff members assigned to the installation’s Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC). The brief overview allowed an opportunity to see some of the locations onboard the installation and fostered an understanding of the installation for FFSC staff members. NWS Yorktown’s FFSC is part of the larger Fleet & Family Support Program (FFSP), which promotes self-reliance and resiliency to strengthen the military and its family members, supports mission readiness, assists commanders in planning for and responding to family readiness needs, and facilitates building a strong community network of services. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

