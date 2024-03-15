U.S. Air Force Maj. Kraig Lohse, an A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, 107th Fighter Squadron, Michigan National Guard, and director of the 2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show, welcomes students at a STEAM event held at the M1 Concourse, Pontiac, Michigan, March 13, 2024. The

science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics-focused event, hosted by the 127th Wing, was held as a precursor to the 2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show, which will include a STEAM expo during the June 8-9 event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea E. FitzPatrick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 16:06 Photo ID: 8295119 VIRIN: 240313-Z-EF377-1023 Resolution: 2190x3285 Size: 1.82 MB Location: PONTIAC, MI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Students inspired by STEAM event [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.