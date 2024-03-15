Yorktown, Va. (March 13, 2024) Lieutenant Andrea Gal, USN, conducts an Enlisted to Officer brief onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown for interested Sailors. The intent of this brief was to provide an overview of the various commissioning paths available to Enlisted personnel, including the Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) Collegiate Program, Health Services Collegiate Program (HSCP) and the Bachelors Degree Completion Program (BDCP). (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 15:49 Photo ID: 8295114 VIRIN: 240313-N-TG517-4549 Resolution: 2177x1914 Size: 667.34 KB Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Enlisted to Officer Brief at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.