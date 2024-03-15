Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Enlisted to Officer Brief at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 2 of 3]

    Enlisted to Officer Brief at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (March 13, 2024) Lieutenant Andrea Gal, USN, conducts an Enlisted to Officer brief onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown for interested Sailors. The intent of this brief was to provide an overview of the various commissioning paths available to Enlisted personnel, including the Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) Collegiate Program, Health Services Collegiate Program (HSCP) and the Bachelors Degree Completion Program (BDCP). (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 15:49
    Photo ID: 8295113
    VIRIN: 240313-N-TG517-1329
    Resolution: 4758x3468
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enlisted to Officer Brief at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Enlisted to Officer Brief at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Enlisted to Officer Brief at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Enlisted to Officer Brief at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Commissioning Program
    Enlisted to Officer Brief
    Officer Recruitment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT