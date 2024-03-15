Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Waitress to Wings: The story of SrA Tylo Hanie [Image 2 of 2]

    Waitress to Wings: The story of SrA Tylo Hanie

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tylo Hanie, 9th Airlift Squadron flight engineer instructor, presses buttons on a panel before taking off on a C-5M Super Galaxy at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2024. Hanie is the youngest female flight engineer instructor in the history of Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

    Dover AFB
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    Women's History Month
    Flight engineer
    436th Airlift Wing

