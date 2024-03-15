U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tylo Hanie, 9th Airlift Squadron flight engineer instructor, conducts a preflight check of a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Jan. 7, 2024. Hanie is the youngest female flight engineer instructor in the history of Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)
Waitress to Wings: The story of SrA Tylo Hanie
