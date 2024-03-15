Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, Commanding General of 7th Army Training Command (7ATC), speaks with Mr. John Keast, United States Senate Armed Services Committee staff director for U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, during a STAFFDEL visit in Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 18, 2024. 7ATC is the U.S. Army's largest overseas training command, setting the training environment and resourcing live, virtual and constructed training for all U.S. Army forces stationed to and deployed in Europe, as well as select U.S. European Command, Allied and Partner units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

