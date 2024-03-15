Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STAFFDEL Visit [Image 1 of 6]

    STAFFDEL Visit

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, Commanding General of 7th Army Training Command (7ATC), along with 7ATC unit leaders, greet Mr. John Keast, United States Senate Armed Services Committee staff director for U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, during a STAFFDEL visit in Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 18, 2024. 7ATC is the U.S. Army's largest overseas training command, setting the training environment and resourcing live, virtual and constructed training for all U.S. Army forces stationed to and deployed in Europe, as well as select U.S. European Command, Allied and Partner units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 11:18
    Photo ID: 8294187
    VIRIN: 240318-A-MC970-1002
    Resolution: 4687x3125
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    This work, STAFFDEL Visit [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    STAFFDEL
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

