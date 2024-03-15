As part of her Joining Forces initiative to support military families, First Lady Jill Biden joined a barbecue with hundreds of military families on March 17 at Fort Buchanan, the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean.
This work, First Lady Jill Biden visits military families at Fort Buchanan, by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS
First Lady Jill Biden visits military families at Fort Buchanan
