    First Lady Jill Biden visits military families at Fort Buchanan [Image 2 of 3]

    First Lady Jill Biden visits military families at Fort Buchanan

    PUERTO RICO

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    As part of her Joining Forces initiative to support military families, First Lady Jill Biden joined a barbecue with hundreds of military families on March 17 at Fort Buchanan, the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean.

