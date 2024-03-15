First Lady Jill Biden visits military families at Fort Buchanan

As part of her Joining Forces initiative to support military families, First Lady Jill Biden joined a barbecue with hundreds of military families on March 17 at Fort Buchanan, the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean.

