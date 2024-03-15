It was announced that Staff Sgt. Garrett Reilley was awarded the Continental United States North American Aerospace Defense Command Region Non-commissioned Officer of the Year award on Friday, Feb. 23 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2024 10:19
|Photo ID:
|8294027
|VIRIN:
|240305-F-ME440-5990
|Resolution:
|2212x2949
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|ROME, NY, US
|Hometown:
|ROME, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reilley awarded CONR NCO of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
EADS members earn CONR annual awards
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT