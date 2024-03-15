Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reilley awarded CONR NCO of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

    Reilley awarded CONR NCO of the Year

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Patrick Young 

    Eastern Air Defense Sector

    It was announced that Staff Sgt. Garrett Reilley was awarded the Continental United States North American Aerospace Defense Command Region Non-commissioned Officer of the Year award on Friday, Feb. 23 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 10:19
    Photo ID: 8294027
    VIRIN: 240305-F-ME440-5990
    Resolution: 2212x2949
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: ROME, NY, US
    Hometown: ROME, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reilley awarded CONR NCO of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCO of the Year
    1AF
    CONR
    Reilley

