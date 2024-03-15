Tilley awarded CONR CGO of the Year

It was announced that Capt. Quinn Tilley was awarded the Continental United States North American Aerospace Defense Command Region Company Grade Officer of the Year award on Friday, Feb. 23 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.
