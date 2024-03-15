Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tilley awarded CONR CGO of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    Tilley awarded CONR CGO of the Year

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Patrick Young 

    Eastern Air Defense Sector

    It was announced that Capt. Quinn Tilley was awarded the Continental United States North American Aerospace Defense Command Region Company Grade Officer of the Year award on Friday, Feb. 23 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 10:18
    Photo ID: 8294029
    VIRIN: 240305-F-ME440-3711
    Resolution: 1851x2468
    Size: 599.4 KB
    Location: ROME, NY, US
    Hometown: LIVERPOOL, NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tilley awarded CONR CGO of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reilley awarded CONR NCO of the Year
    Tilley awarded CONR CGO of the Year

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    EADS members earn CONR annual awards

    TAGS

    EADS
    Tilley
    1AF
    CONR
    CGO of the Year

