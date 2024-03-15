Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EMS crew share profession at elementary school career day [Image 1 of 2]

    EMS crew share profession at elementary school career day

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center & Fort Meade MEDDAC

    Fort Meade paramedics Capt. Larry Ansted and Jennifer Finch share their knowledge on health care and how to become a paramedic during a career day held at a first-ever Meade Heights Elementary School Career Day on Fort Meade, Maryland, Mar. 13, 2024. Students from prekindergarten to fifth grade gained exposure to a variety of career fields throughout the day that included a veterinarian, swim instructor, entrepreneur, cyber analyst and interior designer, in addition to emergency services. (Defense Health Agency photo by Courtesy Asset)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 09:33
    Photo ID: 8293943
    VIRIN: 240313-D-D0512-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EMS crew share profession at elementary school career day [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EMS crew share profession at elementary school career day
    EMS crew share profession at elementary school career day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dynamic learning: EMS crew share profession at elementary school career day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCR
    career day
    community engagement
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT