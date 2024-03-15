Dynamic learning: EMS crew share profession at elementary school career day

Courtesy Photo | Fort Meade paramedics Capt. Larry Ansted and Jennifer Finch share their knowledge on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort Meade paramedics Capt. Larry Ansted and Jennifer Finch share their knowledge on health care and how to become a paramedic during a career day held at a first-ever Meade Heights Elementary School Career Day on Fort Meade, Maryland, Mar. 13, 2024. Students from prekindergarten to fifth grade gained exposure to a variety of career fields throughout the day that included a veterinarian, swim instructor, entrepreneur, cyber analyst and interior designer, in addition to emergency services. (Defense Health Agency photo by Courtesy Asset) see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md – Paramedics from Fort Meade Emergency Medical Services participated in a career day hosted by Meade Heights Elementary School Mar. 13, 2024.



The event allowed paramedics Capt. Larry Ansted and Jennifer Finch to share their knowledge on health care and how to become a paramedic.



“Most people don’t realize what paramedics are truly capable of doing,” said Ansted, who has been an emergency medical technician since 1989 and paramedic since 2000. “It was really good to see the excitement on the children’s faces and their genuine interest in what the profession truly is.”



Meade Heights Elementary’s first-ever career day was designed to showcase a variety of careers to the elementary students throughout the day.



The purpose is reminding students that “nothing is impossible if you just believe in your dreams and work hard,” said Principal Raquelle K. Moore.



Other careers represented, in addition to emergency services, included a veterinarian, swim instructor, entrepreneur, cyber analyst and interior designer.



“It was truly a pleasure to get out and have the connection with the community we serve in a non-emergency setting,” Ansted said.



Paramedics and EMTs are critical components of EMS as they are vital to public health and safety.



“As long as I can remember, I have always had a desire to help people and felt bad if I could not help them,” Ansted said. “I became a paramedic because I felt this was a way I could help people.”



Ansted helped students from Pre-kindergarten to fifth grade in a different way at career day by interacting with the students and providing them with advice.



“Find something that interests you and learn as much as you can about that subject,” he said. “Even though you may not think that a particular subject is important, you will find some use for it later in life.”