UH-60 Black Hawk training in Thailand

U.S. Army Spc. Jacob Michaud, a UH-60 helicopter repairer with the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, Bigfoot Company, completes pre-flight operations to ensure the aircraft's safety as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 at U-Tapao Air Base, Thailand, March 11, 2024. The crew trained to react to contact, time to target, and transitions from pilot to co-pilot in command. HG 24 enables the United States to ensure an effective response to future challenges and maintain our shared security commitment to Thailand, and the region, as a whole. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Addison Shinn)

