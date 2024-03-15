Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UH-60 Black Hawk training in Thailand [Image 3 of 4]

    UH-60 Black Hawk training in Thailand

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Spc. Addison Shinn 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Jacob Michaud, a UH-60 helicopter repairer, with the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, Bigfoot Company gears up before take-off as part of Hanuman Guardian 2024 at U-Tapao Air Base, Thailand, March 11, 2024. The crew trained to react to contact, time to target, and transitions from pilot co-pilot in command. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Addison Shinn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 06:05
    Photo ID: 8293759
    VIRIN: 240311-A-AE781-1006
    Resolution: 5132x3421
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: LOP BURI, TH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-60 Black Hawk training in Thailand [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Addison Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UH-60 Black Hawk training in Thailand
    UH-60 Black Hawk training in Thailand
    UH-60 Black Hawk training in Thailand
    UH-60 Black Hawk training in Thailand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Thailand
    366MPAD
    16th CAB
    2-158th AHB
    HanumanGuardian2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT