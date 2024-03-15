UH-60 Black Hawk training in Thailand

U.S. Army Spc. Jacob Michaud, a UH-60 helicopter repairer, with the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, Bigfoot Company gears up before take-off as part of Hanuman Guardian 2024 at U-Tapao Air Base, Thailand, March 11, 2024. The crew trained to react to contact, time to target, and transitions from pilot co-pilot in command. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Addison Shinn)

