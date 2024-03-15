U.S. Army Spc. Jacob Michaud, a UH-60 helicopter repairer, with the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, Bigfoot Company gears up before take-off as part of Hanuman Guardian 2024 at U-Tapao Air Base, Thailand, March 11, 2024. The crew trained to react to contact, time to target, and transitions from pilot co-pilot in command. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Addison Shinn)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2024 06:05
|Photo ID:
|8293759
|VIRIN:
|240311-A-AE781-1006
|Resolution:
|5132x3421
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UH-60 Black Hawk training in Thailand [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Addison Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
