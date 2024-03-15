USS Higgins (DDG 76) Daily Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 17, 2024) Ensign Sawyer Blazan from Great Falls, Virginia, gives steering directions to the helmsman aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 17. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Lillian Olen)

