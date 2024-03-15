USS Higgins (DDG 76) Daily Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 17, 2024) Seaman Steven Thomas (left) from Deer Park, New York and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Recruit Ilerne Hilaire (right) from Coral Springs, Florida stand bridge watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 17. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Lillian Olen)

