Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Daily Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Daily Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Seaman Lillian Olen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 17, 2024) Seaman Steven Thomas (left) from Deer Park, New York and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Recruit Ilerne Hilaire (right) from Coral Springs, Florida stand bridge watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 17. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Lillian Olen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 01:45
    Photo ID: 8293597
    VIRIN: 240217-N-PA311-1045
    Resolution: 4901x3267
    Size: 13.48 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: CORAL SPRINGS, FL, US
    Hometown: DEER PARK, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN Lillian Olen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Daily Operations
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Daily Operations
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Higgins (DDG 76)

    TAGS

    daily operations
    First to Fight
    CTF 71
    DESRON 15:
    USS Higgins (DDG 776)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT