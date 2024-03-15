PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 3, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) respond to a simulated fire during the final battle problem drill while operating in the Philippine Sea, Mar. 3. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 23:58 Photo ID: 8293552 VIRIN: 240303-N-ZS816-2059 Resolution: 5174x3449 Size: 9.84 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.