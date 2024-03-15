Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem [Image 1 of 8]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 3, 2024) Seaman Lillian Olen from Lenexa, Kansas, (right) and Lt. j.g. Taylor Evans from Englewood, Ohio, (left) plot team movements on the midship during the final battle problem drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Mar. 3. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    USS Higgins (DDG 76)

    Battle Stations
    Drills
    Always Ready
    Final Battle Problem
    FBP
    CTF 71/DESRON 15

