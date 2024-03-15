Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise

U.S. Army Pvt. Keshaun Lindsey, a petroleum supply specialist with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, prepares to don a Health Readiness and Performance System (HRAPS) component during the medical experimentation portion of Project Convergence Capstone 4 (PC-C4), Fort Irwin, Calif., March 15, 2024. The 11th ACR “Blackhorse” Soldiers served as casualty role players during the medical experimentation. HRAPS, which is being developed by the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, is a wearable device to help frontline medical providers and commanders monitor service members’ physiological responses to rigorous activities during both training and combat. Once fielded, HRAPS may help reduce the risk of non-battle injuries, including heatstroke and overexertion, by providing near-real-time physiological data to help leaders recognize serious medical conditions needing immediate treatment before they become critical. Medical developers from across the U.S. Army joined forces this month to test the latest Department of Defense medical technology and treatment programs as part of PC-C4 at the U.S. Army’s National Training Center. USAMMDA team members are assessing the progress of two programs during PC-C4: HRAPS and the Medical Casualty Predictive Logistics Utilization System (MCPLUS). USAMMDA is the DoD's premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities. Located at Fort Detrick, Maryland, USAMMDA develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T Parish/Released)

