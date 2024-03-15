Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise

Map markers show the position of the medical experimentation site inside the Medical Capability Development Integration Directorate (MED CDID) command post tent during Project Convergence Capstone 4 (PC-C4), Fort Irwin, Calif., March 15, 2024. Medical developers from across the U.S. Army joined forces this month to test the latest Department of Defense medical technology and treatment programs as part of PC-C4 at the U.S. Army’s National Training Center. Team members with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity are assessing the progress of two programs during PC-C4: the Health Readiness and Performance System (HRAPS) and Medical Casualty Predictive Logistics Utilization System (MCPLUS). USAMMDA is the DoD's premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities. Located at Fort Detrick, Maryland, USAMMDA develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T Parish/Released)

