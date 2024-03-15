Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise [Image 26 of 29]

    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    Map markers show the position of the medical experimentation site inside the Medical Capability Development Integration Directorate (MED CDID) command post tent during Project Convergence Capstone 4 (PC-C4), Fort Irwin, Calif., March 15, 2024. Medical developers from across the U.S. Army joined forces this month to test the latest Department of Defense medical technology and treatment programs as part of PC-C4 at the U.S. Army’s National Training Center. Team members with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity are assessing the progress of two programs during PC-C4: the Health Readiness and Performance System (HRAPS) and Medical Casualty Predictive Logistics Utilization System (MCPLUS). USAMMDA is the DoD's premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities. Located at Fort Detrick, Maryland, USAMMDA develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T Parish/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.17.2024 16:31
    Photo ID: 8293160
    VIRIN: 240315-A-PJ332-3020
    Resolution: 5277x3518
    Size: 9.21 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise [Image 29 of 29], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise
    Army medical developers put tech capabilities to test during joint service, multinational Project Convergence exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical development
    USAMMDA
    Army Futures Command
    Project Convergence
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity
    Capstone 4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT