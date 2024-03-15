Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 08:13 Photo ID: 8292795 VIRIN: 240311-A-HK139-4171 Resolution: 3487x5271 Size: 1.34 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 82nd CAB Apache Night QRF [Image 32 of 32], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.