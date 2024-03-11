Navy Band Sea Chanters performs at Walton Arts Center

Ms. Lia Danks, from West Fork, Ark., presents Musician 1st Class Jesse Nunn III, with an original manuscript of “Anchors Aweigh” printed in 1907, just one year after Charles Zimmerman, bandmaster of the U.S. Naval Academy Band wrote the music that would become the official service song of the United States Navy. Ms. Danks traveled to hear the Navy Band Sea Chanters and to present MU1 Nunn with the sheet music during their performance at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, Ark., during their 2024 national tour. The Navy’s premier choir will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

