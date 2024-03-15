Navy Band Sea Chanters performs at Walton Arts Center

The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus perform at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, Ark., while on the ensemble’s 2024 national tour. The Sea Chanters will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

Date Taken: 03.16.2024
Location: FAYETTEVILLE, AR, US