1-69 Infantry Regiment Leads Annual NYC Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

NEW YORK – Soldiers with the New York National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 42nd Infantry Division, lead the annual New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, March 16, 2024. The “Fighting 69th” Infantry has led the world’s largest Saint Patrick’s Day Parade since 1851. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Warren W. Wright, Jr., 42nd Infantry Division Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Location: NEW YORK, NY, US