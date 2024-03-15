Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-69 Infantry Regiment Leads Annual NYC Saint Patrick’s Day Parade [Image 29 of 29]

    1-69 Infantry Regiment Leads Annual NYC Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Warren Wright 

    New York National Guard

    NEW YORK – Soldiers with the New York National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 42nd Infantry Division, lead the annual New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, March 16, 2024. The “Fighting 69th” Infantry has led the world’s largest Saint Patrick’s Day Parade since 1851. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Warren W. Wright, Jr., 42nd Infantry Division Public Affairs)

    TAGS

    New York
    New York City
    Saint Patrick’s Day
    69th Infantry Regiment
    Fighting 69th
    NYNG

