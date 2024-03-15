NY National Guard’s “Fighting 69th” Carries on Unique Tradition Leading World’s Largest Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

For the 173rd year in a row, Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, “Fighting 69th” Infantry Regiment marched at the head of New York City’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade – the largest in the world.



This year marks the return of the entire battalion to the front lines of the parade, following their deployment to the Horn of Africa last year. It also marks the first and last Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations on the streets of New York for some of the Fighting 69th Soldiers.



Master Sgt. Robert Walsh, an infantryman assigned to the 69th’s Delta Company, came to the unit in the late 1990s. He estimates he’s marched in 25 parades with the exceptions of years he was deployed overseas. After 38 years of military service, Walsh is retiring, making this year’s parade his last.



“I’m going to miss the Soldiers,” he said.



“I’m going to miss having that new guy in the platoon that this is their first Saint Patrick’s Day and seeing the experiences that they’re seeing for the first time.”



And for the 800 Soldiers of the Fighting 69th, there is a lot to experience.



The parade day begins with a 6 a.m. toast of Irish whiskey at the historic Lexington Avenue Armory.



Soldiers add sprigs of boxwood to their uniforms, emulating their Irish American predecessors who fought at the Civil War battle of Fredericksburg. The officers of the unit receive blackthorn fighting sticks, imported from Ireland and considered the mark of an Irish leader and gentleman.



Before dawn, they march in formation to Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, filling the streets of New York with echoing cadence calls. They attend a mass at the church to remember the regiment’s fallen and to honor its heritage.



Then, it’s off to the start of the parade.



Pfc. Danyel Rodriguez, a computer and detection systems repairer assigned to the 69th’s logistics unit, Hotel Company, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, recently arrived back from boot camp. He’s the kind of Soldier Walsh will miss.



Rodriguez was warned by his fellow Soldiers to prepare for a long day and a long march in dress uniform.



“But in the moment, singing, just walking with everyone…it didn’t feel long at all,” said Rodriguez. “Being around so many people, just singing along with everyone, it felt really nice. You just lose track of time, having a good time.”



Rodriguez – one of the battalion’s most junior Soldiers – is not this year’s only first-timer.



Lt. Col. Adam Bojarski – the battalion’s senior leader – took command of the 69th in October. This year was his first time leading the parade and marching with the unit.



“It’s a unique opportunity that nobody else in the Army gets to do,” Bojarski said.



The opportunity comes from a tradition dating back almost to the start of the 69th.



The regiment was formed in 1849 as a New York State militia made up of Irish immigrants. Two years later, amidst anti-Irish Catholic sentiment, they were asked to lead the parade and fend off any attackers.



Today, key partners including the New York Police Department ensure the safety of the parade and the public. Though a squad of 69th Soldiers still makes a traditional “show of force” by marching in “battle rattle” – combat uniforms, body armor, and helmets, with rifles and machine guns.



“Traditions like these are fading out of our society,” Bojarski said. “It's so important that units like the 69th continue to be the face of the Army National Guard and the National Guard as a whole.”



Bojarski said the battalion will continue to lead the parade in years to come. And while they’ll do it without Walsh, he’s hopeful those who march in his place gain from the experience.



“I hope they take away pride and this amazing feeling you get as you’re marching in the parade and listening to thousands of people cheer you,” he said.



“We all joined the military for a reason. A lot of times when you’re marching in the parade, that reason – whatever it may be – comes to your heart and to your mind.”

