U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Pono Norris, 9th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender boom operator, tracks the location of the other three aircraft that make up the “Parade of Heavies” during Travis Air Force Base’s Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 15, 2024. The KC-10 flew along with a KC-46A Pegasus, C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy as a “Parade of Heavies,” showcasing the various aircraft Travis AFB operates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.16.2024 19:25 Photo ID: 8292579 VIRIN: 240316-F-IP635-1009 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 59.99 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show open house [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.